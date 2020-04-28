Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.