Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 327,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.