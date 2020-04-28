Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

NASDAQ LNG opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.