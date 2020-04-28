Cheniere Energy (LNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.