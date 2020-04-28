China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Short Interest Update

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFS opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.27% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

