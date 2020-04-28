Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $4,987,402.72 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,412,683.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $883.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

