Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $841,490.10 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,346,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMG stock opened at $883.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $693.88 and a 200-day moving average of $794.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

