Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Scott Boatwright Sells 2,521 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMG stock opened at $883.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $693.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.