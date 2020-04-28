Citigroup Cuts Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $87.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,515. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,245,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.