Citigroup Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target to $31.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 850,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,403. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.