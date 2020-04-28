Citigroup Trims Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price to $15.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,544. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 191,561,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,209,689.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.