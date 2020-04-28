Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CCB opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.