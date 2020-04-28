Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.46-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.46-1.51 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXP. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.