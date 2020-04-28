Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 2.36 $5.68 million $0.04 189.00 Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.24 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DouYu International beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

