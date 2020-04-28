Comparing Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Santa Fe Financial (NYSE:SFEF)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Santa Fe Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 67.86 -$13.19 million N/A N/A Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.89 $3.26 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nam Tai Property and Santa Fe Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.15% -3.83% Santa Fe Financial 6.08% -5.40% 5.29%

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

