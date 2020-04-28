Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after acquiring an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.