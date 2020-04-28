Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

TCS opened at $2.02 on Friday. Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Container Store Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Container Store Group by 6,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 2,948,005 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 481,637 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,210,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 648,222 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

