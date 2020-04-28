Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.95 ($117.39).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €74.80 ($86.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.14. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a fifty-two week high of €157.26 ($182.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

