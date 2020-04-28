Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAF. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pareto Securities raised Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741. Continental has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $165.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

