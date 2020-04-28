Contrasting Frontline (NYSE:FRO) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Danaos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 2.18 $139.97 million $0.82 12.93 Danaos $447.24 million 0.26 $131.25 million $9.17 0.52

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Danaos. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontline and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 4 0 2.67 Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. Danaos has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Frontline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Frontline has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 14.62% 11.51% 4.49% Danaos 29.35% 18.85% 5.59%

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

