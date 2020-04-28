CoreSite Realty (COR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.10-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.10-5.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

