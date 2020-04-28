Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.26. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.