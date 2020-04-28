Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Crane also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-4.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

