Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOW. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.77 ($36.94).

Software stock opened at €32.04 ($37.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.84.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

