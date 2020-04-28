Credit Suisse Group Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $103.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

