CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 390.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $80,499,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $63,243,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

