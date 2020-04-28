CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

