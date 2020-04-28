Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

