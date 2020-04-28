Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

VRT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 259.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.