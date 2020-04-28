Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

DFS stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.