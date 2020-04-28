Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,856. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

