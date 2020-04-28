Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.07.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

