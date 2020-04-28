Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $464.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Domo from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.