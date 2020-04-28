DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.47-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS.

NYSE DTE opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.