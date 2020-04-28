eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet cut eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

