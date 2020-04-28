Edwards Lifesciences Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $219.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

