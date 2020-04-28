Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after buying an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

