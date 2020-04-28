Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.39.

NYSE EW opened at $219.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after acquiring an additional 419,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 168.6% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 414,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

