Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $262.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.39.

NYSE EW opened at $219.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

