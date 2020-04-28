Eight Capital Downgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Sell

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 1,156,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $56,000.

