Eldorado Gold (EGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

