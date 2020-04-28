electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in electroCore by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 43.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.