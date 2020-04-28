Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,402 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

