Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.