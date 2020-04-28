EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $44.54 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

