Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

NYSE AMRX opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at $476,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 58,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,769.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

