Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.6% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 161,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

