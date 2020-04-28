Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.89 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

