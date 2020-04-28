Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$5.02 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

