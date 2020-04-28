Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $33.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

